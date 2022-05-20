POWERGRID signs MoU with ALIMCO

Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation of India limited (POWERGRID), Southern Region-I and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) signed an MoU here valuing Rs 150 lakhs for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan in Nalgonda district in Telangana and erstwhile East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh under CSR initiative. The MoU has been signed by POWERGRID's Sr GM (HR) G V Rao in the presence of Rajesh Srivastava, Chief GM (AM), NVP Raju, Chief GM (Projects) with KV Rajesh, Sr Manager & Incharge ALIMCO.

As per the MoU, ALIMCO in coordination with district administrations and district welfare officer of Nalgonda in Telangana & East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh shall identify the Divyangjan beneficiaries and supply the aids and assistive devices at free of cost in the distribution camps.

The main objective of the project is the distribution of aids and assistive devices to the persons with disabilities, aimed at empowering this section of society to restore their confidence and bring them up to a reasonable level.

ALIMCO is a not for profit central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and has been manufacturing various types of aids and appliances on a mass scale to meet the requirements of persons with disabilities (PwDs) across the country.