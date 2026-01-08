Road Safety Drive Highlights Importance of Helmets and Traffic Rules

Nagar Kurnool: Under the guidance of the District Legal Services Authority, Nager Kurnool, a road safety awareness program was held on Thursday at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukul Girls’ School. The program was organized as per the directions of the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority.

The chief guest, A. Sridevi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nager Kurnool, addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of following traffic rules and traveling safely. She advised students to strictly follow traffic signals and use zebra crossings, highlighting that adherence to road rules can prevent accidents. Students were also encouraged to raise awareness among others.

The program included a road safety rally, with students chanting slogans promoting road safety. A review meeting was later held with RTO officials, police, traffic personnel, and RTC authorities, emphasizing public awareness campaigns, strict enforcement of helmet use, and stringent drunk-and-drive tests.

The event saw participation from DTO Chinna Balu, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Rajasekhar and Manoj Kumar, SI Govardhan, and RTC Depot Manager A. Yadhaya.