Prince Tyagi: Transforming Transportation and Asset Management with SAP Innovation

Prince Tyagi, an SAP Solution Architect based in Austin, Texas, has transformed how global organisations manage transportation and asset maintenance. With over 14 years of experience in the SAP domain, Tyagi has honed his skills in a variety of fields, from transportation management to sustainability, building innovative solutions for industries ranging from aviation to pharmaceuticals. His contributions, including his role as a reviewer for the SAP S/4HANA Asset Management book, demonstrate his commitment to both technical excellence and the SAP community.

On his journey through SAP innovation:

"I started my career with a deep focus on understanding the intricacies of transportation management and asset maintenance. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the most impactful companies in the world, from Boeing and Lufthansa to Apple and Coca-Cola. My goal has always been to create SAP solutions that not only streamline operations but also push the boundaries of what technology can do for businesses."

Prince’s expertise spans various SAP technologies, including Transportation Management (TM), Plant Maintenance (PM), and Customer Service (CS). His deep dive into sustainable solutions is another defining feature of his work. "One of the key aspects of my approach has always been sustainability. I believe that every SAP solution I build should not only solve an immediate problem but should also contribute to a greener, more efficient future."

On working with aviation giants:

"Working with aviation companies like Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, KLM, and Lufthansa allowed me to develop highly specialized solutions for the maintenance of complex machinery. A notable example is the development of workbenches for the aviation sector. These solutions enabled teams to manage campaign inquiries and maintenance of parts through IPC (Illustrated Parts Catalog). This has made a significant impact on how the industry approaches maintenance planning, improving operational efficiency."

On optimizing transportation management at Apple:

"At Apple, I had the opportunity to design a sophisticated carrier selection network embedded in SAP S/4HANA TM. This was no small feat, as it involved multiple-level zones, intricate business share allocation, and a high degree of integration. This solution became the backbone of Apple's mobile business during the post-pandemic recovery period, helping streamline transportation management and improve logistics efficiency."

On complex transportation charge management:

"Transportation charge management is one of the most challenging areas I’ve worked on. Developing solutions that cover freight agreements, charge calculations, and rate tables requires a deep understanding of the various moving parts involved. By working on freight unit building rules (FUBR) and transportation cockpit settings, we’ve been able to reduce costs and optimize shipping operations for several organizations."

On his work at Coca-Cola and integration across systems:

"At Coca-Cola, I designed an integration between SAP Transportation Management and Plant Maintenance systems. This integration allowed for a seamless workflow, enabling better communication between transportation and maintenance departments. The successful deployment of this solution improved operational efficiency and was a great example of how SAP can bring together disparate systems to create a unified approach."

On his work with SAP iMRO and Proofs of Concept (POCs):

"My work on SAP iMRO (Integrated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) solutions has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve developed several POCs that help organizations visualize the potential impact of SAP solutions before implementation. This has not only helped organizations make informed decisions but also improved the adoption of SAP solutions across various industries."

On his focus on sustainability:

"My recent certification in SAP Sustainability Footprint Management reflects my commitment to driving sustainable practices within organizations. The integration of sustainability into SAP solutions is no longer a luxury but a necessity. My aim is to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency."

On his technical contributions to SAP:

"As a book reviewer for SAP S/4HANA Asset Management, I’ve had the chance to contribute to the broader SAP ecosystem by sharing knowledge and best practices. I also develop training materials and conduct workshops to ensure that organizations can maximize their SAP investments. Sharing knowledge is as important to me as implementing solutions because the more people understand SAP, the more they can leverage its power to transform their business."

On his evolving role in SAP solution architecture:

"SAP technology has evolved from simple ERP implementations to sophisticated, integrated solutions. Over the years, I’ve seen how businesses have used SAP to tackle complex problems, whether it's optimizing logistics or ensuring compliance in highly regulated industries like pharmaceuticals. My role as an SAP Solution Architect has been about constantly evolving and adapting to these changes, ensuring that the solutions I build help organizations navigate their digital transformation journeys."

Prince Tyagi's journey is a testament to the evolution of SAP technology, from basic ERP solutions to the cutting-edge, integrated systems that shape today's business landscape. His dedication to innovation, sustainability, and knowledge sharing has made him a trusted voice in the SAP community and a key player in transforming industries worldwide.