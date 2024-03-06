Live
- Shahbaz Nadeem bids farewell to int’l cricket
- Ashwin all set for his 100th Test: ‘My biggest pain is I don’t enjoy my success as much as I should have’
- Santosh Trophy: Manipur outclass Assam 7-1, book semis berth
- Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Splitting Up? Here's the Truth
- SAFF U16 Women’s C’ship: India go down 1-3 to B’desh in group match
- Mahesh Babu Opens up on Balancing Stardom and Family Life
- Satwik-Chirag, Tressa-Gayatri move into second round
- India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024
- Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted disputes
- Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership
Print media advt revenue up 4% in 2023
New Delhi: The digital media will potentially overtake television as the leading segment in the media & entertainment (M&E) sector in 2024 with an estimated size of Rs75,100 crore, said a joint report from industry body FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and EY on Tuesday. While the Indian Media & Entertainment sector grew by 8.1 per cent in 2023, reaching Rs2.32 lakh crore and is expected to touch Rs2.55 lakh crore and cross Rs3 lakh crore mark by 2026, it added. “We expect the M&E sector to grow 10.2 per cent to reach Rs2.55 trillion by 2024, then grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10 per cent to reach Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026,” the report said.
