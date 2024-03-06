  • Menu
Print media advt revenue up 4% in 2023

Print media advt revenue up 4% in 2023
New Delhi: The digital media will potentially overtake television as the leading segment in the media & entertainment (M&E) sector in 2024 with an...

New Delhi: The digital media will potentially overtake television as the leading segment in the media & entertainment (M&E) sector in 2024 with an estimated size of Rs75,100 crore, said a joint report from industry body FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and EY on Tuesday. While the Indian Media & Entertainment sector grew by 8.1 per cent in 2023, reaching Rs2.32 lakh crore and is expected to touch Rs2.55 lakh crore and cross Rs3 lakh crore mark by 2026, it added. “We expect the M&E sector to grow 10.2 per cent to reach Rs2.55 trillion by 2024, then grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10 per cent to reach Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026,” the report said.

