Rajasthan CM announces the World’s first Zinc Park by Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc

In a landmark announcement today at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, revealed plans to establish the world’s first industrial Zinc Park in Rajasthan. The Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, in presence of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and Shri Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group graced the occasion to mark this pivotal moment in Rajasthan’s industrial future.

Shri Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, outlined the strategic importance of the Zinc Park as a critical component of Vedanta’s fresh Rs. 1 lakh crore investment across zinc, oil and gas, and renewable energy sectors in Rajasthan. The ambitious not-for-profit Zinc Park is poised to serve as a transformative industrial ecosystem, driving both upstream and downstream industries in metals and manufacturing. Also present during the ceremony were Smt. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson – Hindustan Zinc Limited and Shri Arun Misra, CEO – Hindustan Zinc Limited, underscoring the significance of this landmark initiative.

Strategic Location and World-Class Infrastructure

The proposed Zinc Park will be strategically located near Hindustan Zinc’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the world’s largest single-location zinc-lead smelter at Chanderiya, Chittorgarh, and top-tier plants at Dariba and Debari. It will thousands of jobs and will offer world-class infrastructure, developed industrial land, reliable utilities, a steady supply of raw materials and competitive costs, enabling businesses to seamlessly establish their operations.

The park will operate entirely on renewable energy, aligning with Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to sustainability. It will provide a comprehensive platform for industries ranging from large enterprises to MSMEs and budding entrepreneurs with initial investments as low as Rs. 5 crores, catering to sectors requiring zinc, lead, silver, and related byproducts. Additionally, the park will serve suppliers, offering a cost-effective and resource-efficient environment for raw material, maintenance services and equipment suppliers.

The Zinc Park will also be a hub of innovation, with access to Hindustan Zinc’s Centre of Excellence and R&D facilities, fostering collaboration in product development and the creation of customized alloys. Furthermore, a portion of Hindustan Zinc’s metal production will be exclusively allocated to the park, ensuring supply chain reliability, just-in-time delivery, and a reduced carbon footprint across the entire value chain. Backed by the robust institutional environment of Rajasthan, the park will enable access to various policy benefits of the state enabling access to domestic as well as global markets.

A Holistic Vision for Rajasthan’s Growth

Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, said, “We welcome Vedanta’s initiative of establishing the world’s first Zinc Park in Rajasthan. Rajasthan’s new double engine government is committed to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Rajasthan offers the best business-friendly policies, incentives and support in the country. With an abundance of resources and mega investments planned in Rajasthan, the entire state machinery stands tall with entrepreneurs at every step. I will ensure that the State Government provides full support to investors to come and invest in Rajasthan and join us in building a prosperous future.”

Shri Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, stated, “The Zinc Park which we will establish on a not-for-profit basis will enable the setting up of hundreds of MSMEs and create massive jobs. It will reinforce Rajasthan’s leadership position in critical minerals and energy. Rajasthan is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, including hydrocarbons, zinc, lead, silver, copper, rock phosphate, making it a land of amazing opportunities. And it is already a leader in solar energy capacity. Vedanta is fully committed to Rajasthan. Our cumulative investment of over Rs. 2.5 lakh crores in the state will significantly enhance its industrial ecosystem, create jobs for over 2 lakh people, and drive exponential economic growth.”

A Promising Future for Rajasthan

Ahead of the summit, Vedanta announced a fresh Rs. 1 lakh crore investment in the state, which will catalyze the creation of over 2 lakh jobs and support more than 500 downstream industries across sectors. Hindustan Zinc plans to double its zinc production capacity, expand its silver production, and introduce India’s first fertilizer plant, while Cairn Oil & Gas will boost its oil production, and Serentica Renewables will develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity.

As the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and a leader in the global transition to sustainable energy, Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is committed to leading innovation in metals and mining, providing critical resources for industries worldwide. The company was recently recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023.

