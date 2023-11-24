Live
- Weather a concern ahead of Ind-Aus T20 at Thiruvananthapuram
- Delhi Transport Dept, Traffic Police directed to strictly implement ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi court to consider Gehlot's appeal against Shekhawat's criminal defamation case on Dec 7
- Air India to operate 4 weekly flights from Delhi to Phuket
- Vijay Antony's 'Vikram Rathod' Releasing on December 1
- Retailers offer deep Black Friday discounts to lure shoppers
- SEBI can’t act against entities based only on news reports: CJI
- Congress's guarantees in Rajasthan have solution to every problem, says Rahul Gandhi
- Exclusive: Chinese car sales boom in Russia levels off amid shaky local recovery
- Odisha govt withdraws decision on transfer of tribal land to non-tribals
Just In
RBI slaps fines of Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, BoB, IOB for breach of norms
The RBI on Friday slapped penalties totalling Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for the breach of banking norms.
Mumbai: The RBI on Friday slapped penalties totalling Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for the breach of banking norms.
A fine of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on Citibank NA for non-compliance of norms related to the depositor education and awareness fund scheme, and code of conduct on outsourcing of financial services and KYC norms, the RBI said.
A penalty of Rs 4.34 crore has been imposed on public sector Bank of Baroda for violation of certain directions related to the creation of a central repository of large common exposures, and others.
Another Rs 1 crore penalty was levied on the government-owned Indian Overseas Bank for contravention of directions concerning loans and advances.
The Reserve Bank of India also clarified that the penalties on the three banks are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and do not have a bearing on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into with their customers.