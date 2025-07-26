Residential plot launches hit slow lane in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: New launches of housing plots have been more than halved in Hyderabad during a period of one year. The city based real estate developers have launched 20,902 residential plots in 2024 which was 54 per cent less when compared to 44,974 units launched in 2023, according to a report by property data analytics firm PropEquity.

In 2023, Hyderabad was the top city across tier I and tier II cities in India with the highest number of residential plots launched, while it has become third in the list next to Indore and Chennai with 26,538 units and 22,745 units respectively in 2024. As per the report, nearly 4.7 lakh residential plots across the top 10 cities have been launched by developers between 2022 and 2025 (till May).

Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai were the only tier I cities that featured in the top 10 accounting for the supply of nearly 2.25 lakh residential plots or 48 per cent supply share. The realtors in the top seven tier II cities have supplied 2.43 lakh plots, accounting for 52 per cent share. In the first five months of 2025, 45,591 plots have been launched, which is 36 per cent of the supply in 2024.

Samir Jasuja, CEO, PropEquity, said, “The estimated launch value of the residential plots in top 10 tier I and II cities between 2022 and 2025 (May) is more than Rs. 2.44 lakh crore. The residential plots have emerged as a safe haven for investors looking at them for self-use or investment post-pandemic owing to their liquidity, faster appreciation and desire to customise their living space.”

“The residential plot market saw heightened interest since 2022 as investors chased higher returns and developers looked for quick cash flow. For developers, the residential plots generate quick cash flow as they involve faster sales and less upfront investment as compared to apartments. The demand for plots was quite pronounced in tier II cities and top southern cities,” he said.

The CEO further said, “As the demand for apartments/ floors/ villas has shown some signs of weakness in the first half of 2025, the shift of investment towards plots is very likely going forward. Bengaluru in tier I, and tier II cities like Indore, Raipur, Coimbatore and Mysore have seen robust price escalation in 2024.”