6 hurt as small plane makes emergency landing

Rourkela: At least six persons were injured when a nine-seater aircraft made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place around 10 km from the city at Jalda, when the aircraft was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela.

The crew had issued a ‘Mayday’ call to the nearby airport before landing in an open area. “A nine-seater private flight carrying passengers met with an accident. Passengers have sustained injuries. The incident took place at Jalda, around 10 km from Rourkela. By the grace of God, it is not a major accident,” Odisha’s Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told reporters.

“All the six occupants (two pilots and four passengers) have been admitted to the ICU of JP Hospital, Rourkela. The condition of five persons is stable while one is under observation,” a statement issued by the Directorate of Aviation said in Bhubaneswar.

While the cause of the crash landing is not known, Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan said a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is on its way to Rourkela to ascertain the reason of accident. “In the Mayday message, the pilot informed that he is landing on a field,” Pradhan said.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani identified the injured passengers as Susanta Kumar Biswal, Anita Sahoo, Sunil Agarwal and Sabita Agarwal. The pilots, Captain Naveen and Captain Tarun, were also injured, with Captain Naveen sustaining a head injury.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a tour to Sambalpur, reviewed the situation and directed the officials to extend all support from the State to the passengers, pilots and authorities.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the plane crash that occurred in Rourkela. The news that all passengers are safe by the grace of Lord Jagannath is reassuring. I have directed that the best medical services be provided to those injured in this incident. I am personally monitoring the situation. I am praying to Lord Sri Jagannath for the swift recovery of all.”

Local resident Brinath Singh said, “I saw the plane in unbalanced condition in the air, and then it fell down with a big sound. Before falling, it hit a tree top.” Officials said the front portion of the plane was completely damaged along with the right wing, and one of the undercarriages, including the wheels, had also fallen out. Local residents, who helped rescue the injured passengers before police arrived, thanked the pilot for landing the aircraft in an isolated area, metres away from human habitation.