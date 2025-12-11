Revisiting Autism Care in India: How Dr. A. M. Reddy’s Immunotherapy Approach is Shaping New Conversations

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has long been recognised as a complex neurodevelopmental condition influenced by multiple environmental, genetic, and biological factors. While global research continues to explore its origins, India is witnessing a parallel movement led by practitioners who are re-examining how autism is evaluated and supported. Among them, Dr. A. M. Reddy, Founder and Chief Managing Director of Dr. Care Group of Hospitals, has emerged as a prominent figure for introducing homeopathic immunotherapy as part of a broader, multi-layered care approach.

Born on 6 June 1975 in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, to Ambati Surya Narayana Reddy, a farmer, Dr. Reddy’s early life in a rural agricultural household influenced his understanding of health and community wellbeing. He graduated with a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) from Gulbarga University, Karnataka, in 2000, and later earned his Master’s degree from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University, Maharashtra, in 2011. He is married to Dr. Srujana Reddy, a dentist who currently serves as the CEO of the organisation.

Journey into Homeopathy and Autism Care

Dr. Reddy began his medical practice in his home district, visiting over 300 villages to study disease patterns and root causes. In 2008, he established Dr. Care Homeopathy in Hyderabad, Telangana, which has since grown into a network of more than 60 centres employing 300+ doctors and serving millions of patients. His engagement with media through more than 400 television health programmes has made him one of the more recognisable advocates of preventive healthcare and holistic well-being in India.

His interest in autism care arose from recurring cases of developmental and behavioural conditions observed in his practice. What stood out to him, he recounts, was the uncertainty families faced immediately after diagnosis—questions around causes, prognosis, and available support systems. This gap pushed him to explore autism through the lens of immune health, prenatal stress, and early childhood biological disruption.

Immunotherapy and Integrated Autism Support

At the Dr. A. M. Reddy Autism Centre, located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, his team implements a specialised programme called homeopathic immunotherapy. This protocol, designed after detailed case analyses, seeks to restore immune balance through highly individualised homeopathic interventions. Assessment includes behavioural profiling, developmental history, family health records, sensitivities, food intolerances, and emotional factors. The goal, as he describes, is not only to address outward behavioural concerns but also to correct underlying biological and neurological imbalances.

Parents visiting the centre often report progress such as increased eye contact, improved speech attempts, and reduced irritability. Although outcomes vary and the wider medical community continues to debate alternative interventions, Dr. Reddy’s efforts have broadened public understanding of integrative approaches to autism care in India.

Awareness, Outreach, and Ongoing Debates

Public outreach has become a hallmark of Dr. Reddy’s work. His hospitals organise awareness camps, diagnostic drives, and parental counselling sessions across India, educating families about early signs of ASD—lack of eye contact, delayed speech, repetitive behaviour, or sensory sensitivity—and stressing the importance of early intervention between ages two and six.

The scientific community maintains that autism currently has no known cure and that behavioural and educational therapies remain the most evidence-based interventions. Nonetheless, Dr. Reddy’s exploration of homeopathic immunotherapy represents a growing dialogue in Indian healthcare, where practitioners are blending traditional systems with contemporary developmental science.

A Changing Narrative

In a country where awareness remains uneven, Dr. A. M. Reddy’s contributions—spanning homeopathic research, healthcare entrepreneurship, and autism advocacy—have helped shape a more inclusive national conversation about neurodiversity. His work exemplifies India’s evolving approach to integrative medicine: one that values both traditional knowledge and modern clinical understanding in addressing complex health conditions.