Rhett Healthcare's unit opened in Telangana

Hyderabad: Rhett Healthcare's, recently set up formulation unit in Karkapatla Biotech Park Phase -III has been inaugurated by Harish Rao Thanneeru, Telangana Minister for Finance, Health Medical and Family Welfare. With an investment of Rs 15.96 crore, the factory will have state-of-the art equipment to manufacture tablets, capsules, powders, sachets, cream, gel, lotion, organic soap, hair oil, shampoo and solution under one roof.

"It is a professionally run finish formulation company situated at the pharma hub of Telangana. The company will manufacture finished formulation based on the FSSAI and AYUSH licences given by the statutory authorities," Dr Raghuveer , Technical Director & CEO of the company, said. The entire production area is designed to meet the global standards with no brick walls inside. The unit is set up with clean room GMP partitions and production block is completely covered with HVAC system to maintain the air control, temperatures and humidity.

"The quality control and research and development centre in the 1st floor is equipped with the latest analytical instruments to meet all the quality requirements. Ambient and world class working atmosphere is been created for the team to give their best during work," Yash Agarwal, Marketing Director, said. The company is looking forward to employing 20 - 25 skilled employees in the shop floor, 16-20 employees in the office and quality services and 30 -40 semi skilled contract workers for its production run.

The management is like an extended family to the workmen with hand full experience in the same field.

Products being developed and sold by the company are: Curcumin Water Soluble, Vitamin D topical, Anti Arthritis Gel [Indian & western strain], Menstrual Pain free granules, slimming tea, organic soaps, onion seed extract shampoo, multi berry extract face cream, joint pain tablets, hair growth and protection oil, nail and hair formula capsules, anti diabetic powders, male and female sexual wellness products, PCOS and PCOD prevention products. The company has a basket of 450 SKUs being developed and ready to go to the market.