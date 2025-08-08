Rs 12K-cr loss for Tirupur exporters amid tariffs

Chennai: Tirupur’s garment exporters have expressed deep concern over the US’ recent decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effectively increasing the total export duty to 50 per cent. Industry leaders fear that this move could severely dent the export potential of India’s knitwear hub, with projected losses estimated at around Rs12,000 crore.

KM Subramanian, President of the Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA), said the sharp increase in duties will raise the prices of Indian garments in the US market, impacting trade flows and competitiveness.

“With prices of Indian goods rising in the US due to these duties, trade is expected to suffer significantly,” Subramanian said in a statement.

He termed the US decision ‘unacceptable’ and urged the Indian government to intervene at the diplomatic level.