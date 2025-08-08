Live
- OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT 5: ‘Like Talking to an Expert Who Knows Everything,’ Says Sam Altman
- Minor gang-raped in Kanpur, juvenile among two arrested
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini
- Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy
- UP cops bust extortion racket in Kanpur; arrest lawyer, aide
- Have not slept in 7 days: Locals seek relocation amid anti-terror operation in Kulgam
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Eyewitnesses who saw disaster happening in Dharali in shock
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
Rs 12K-cr loss for Tirupur exporters amid tariffs
Chennai: Tirupur’s garment exporters have expressed deep concern over the US’ recent decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian...
Chennai: Tirupur’s garment exporters have expressed deep concern over the US’ recent decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effectively increasing the total export duty to 50 per cent. Industry leaders fear that this move could severely dent the export potential of India’s knitwear hub, with projected losses estimated at around Rs12,000 crore.
KM Subramanian, President of the Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA), said the sharp increase in duties will raise the prices of Indian garments in the US market, impacting trade flows and competitiveness.
“With prices of Indian goods rising in the US due to these duties, trade is expected to suffer significantly,” Subramanian said in a statement.
He termed the US decision ‘unacceptable’ and urged the Indian government to intervene at the diplomatic level.