Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 83.06 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 5 paise higher at 83.06 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as crude oil price receded from its elevated level.

The rupee was also weighed down by a rising dollar index, following hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, forex traders said.

Moreover, investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of England and Bank of Japan policy decisions, they added.

