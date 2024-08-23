Saatvik Solar Partner’s with Bhasu Energy System in Telugu States

Saatvik Solar the prominent Indian Solar PV module manufacturing brand, in the renewable energy sector, has forged a strategic alliance with Bhasu Energy System LLP to bolster the promotion and distribution of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Channel partner Launch graced by Indian Red cross society TS branch Chairman Ajay Mishra, Saathivk green Energy Pvt ltd National sales head Pushpendra, TSREDCO managing director Janaiah in the presence of Ch bhavani suresh - chairman, Shantanu Sirsath Managing director

Commenting on the Partnership Mr. Pushpendra Samadhiya, “National Head Sales & Marketing” at Saatvik Solar expressed optimism about the collaboration’s potential to drive positive change in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana’s energy landscape.Saatvik Solar ranks among the “Top Solar Module Manufacturers” in India with an annual production capacity of 3GW/Annum.



Since inception the company has supplied more than 3GW+ High efficiency Solar PV modules across domestic and international markets. As per the expansion plan company is foraying to set an additional state of the art integrated cell and module’s manufacturing unit in USA by financial year 2024-25 end.



