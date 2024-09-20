Saint-Gobain Gyproc India backs Gowhar Bilal to champion the 2024 World Skills Competition

Skilling the youth of India remains at the forefront of Gyproc India’s mission, as part of its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of the construction industry. As part of its dedication to the Skill India initiative, Gyproc India is thrilled to sponsor Gowhar Bilal, a talented young professional from Baramulla, Kashmir, who will proudly represent India at the 2024 World Skills Competition in Lyon, France. As part of the Skill India initiative, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India is dedicated to transform the landscape of skill development in the construction sector. Partnering with government bodies and industry leaders, Gyproc India is pioneering efforts to nurture talent and create opportunities for a brighter future.





Since its establishment in 2013, Gyproc Gypsum Academy has consistently driven skill development in the drywall and plastering sectors. The Academy has trained over 1,800 candidates, facilitated 1,400+ placements within India and 25+ internationally, and has empowered 52 individuals to become entrepreneurs. From a small town in Baramulla, Kashmir, Gowhar’s ambition led him from civil engineering studies at Government Polytechnic College in Anantnag to a transformative experience at Gyproc’s Academy. His introduction to the World Skills Programme was a turning point, opening doors to exceptional training and international exposure.





Gowhar’s training at the Gyproc Academy in Wada, Maharashtra, included a rigorous 9-month program focusing on agility, strength, finishing, measuring, and quick thinking. The holistic support provided by Gyproc, including accommodation, nutrition, and health care, has further enhanced his skills and overall well-being.Reflecting on his experience, Gowhar expresses, “Gyproc has not only equipped me with technical skills but has also given me the confidence to pursue my dreams. I am determined to bring modern construction techniques to my community in Jammu & Kashmir and to inspire others to follow their passions.”





Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director – Gyproc Business, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “We are incredibly proud to support Gowhar Bilal as he embarks on this remarkable journey. His dedication and passion exemplify the values we hold dear at Gyproc India. This sponsorship not only highlights our commitment to developing world-class talent but also demonstrates our belief in the power of local talent to drive global standards. Gowhar’s journey is an inspiring testament to what can be achieved when talent is nurtured with the right resources and support, and we are thrilled to stand behind him as he represents India on the world stage.”





Gyproc India’s initiatives extend far beyond traditional technical training, embodying a broader vision of fostering and elevating the next generation of leaders in the construction industry. Their commitment to skill development is not just about imparting knowledge but about empowering Indian talent to achieve excellence on the global stage. The participation of professionals like Gowhar in the World Skills Competition stands as a testament to the remarkable potential that can be unlocked through such opportunities.



Gyproc India is leading the charge in nurturing talent and creating opportunities for a brighter future. Our commitment is to empower individuals with the skills they need to excel. Discover Gyproc India’s extensive skill development programs by visiting our website https://www.gyproc.in/about-gyproc-skill-initiatives or reaching out directly at [7666692307, 9967229071] for more information. Interested candidates can apply for skill courses and schemes through the Skill India digital portal or register for an NSDC course by filling out the online application form provided by an authorized training center. Prospectuses are also available for purchase at authorized centers. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your skills and make a significant impact on the global stage.