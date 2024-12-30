  • Menu
Samsung Bets Big On Ac Business In India, Set To Launch New Windfree Models In 2025

Highlights

Samsung, India’s top consumer electronics brand, is planning to launch more than one dozen models of Air Conditioners in 2025.

Samsung, India’s top consumer electronics brand, is planning to launch more than one dozen models of Air Conditioners in 2025. The South Korean appliances major wants to widen its consumer base and become a preferred brand in the Room AC segment in India, according to industry experts.

Samsung’s new AC models will be powered by the company’s propriety Bespoke AI solutions and will be targeted towards consumers looking to buy premium ACs. Samsung’s Bespoke AI range of home appliances in refrigerator and washing machine categories have been received well in the Indian market and this gives Samsung a strong head start to expand into room air conditioner segment, analysts say.

Samsung’s new AC range will address consumers’ demand for a powerful air conditioner that combines fast and comfort cooling, energy saving, convenience and durability with great aesthetics, dealers aware about the plan said. The Indian room air-conditioner (RAC) industry is on track for remarkable growth, with multiple analysts projecting sales volumes to soar upwards of 20% year-on-year in 2025.

