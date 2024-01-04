Live
- Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well
- Despite challenges, India saw birth of over 950 tech startups last year: Report
- Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately
- Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
- High-fat diets can impair immune, intestinal & brain health: Study
- PKL: U Mumba's return reignites Kabaddi fervour in the City of Dreams
- Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
- India reports 760 new Covid cases, two deaths
- Gandhinagar gears up for Vibrant Gujarat summit
- Tennis: Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter
Just In
SBI raises $1 bn via Syndicated Social Loan
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised $1 billion or (about Rs 8,300 crore) to cater to the domestic ESG financing...
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised $1 billion or (about Rs 8,300 crore) to cater to the domestic ESG financing market.
The bank has concluded the issuance of $1 billion ($750 million and green shoe of $250 million) through Syndicated Social Loan, SBI said in a regulatory filing. The loan book was closed on January 2, 2024, it said. Last year too, the country's largest lender had raised $1 billion syndicated social loan. The fund raised would cater to domestic ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) financing market.
The funds were raised through two tenures: a three-year and a five-year loan. These funds were raised at 80 basis points and 100 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), respectively. SOFR is a benchmark rate for dollar-denominated derivatives and loans, which replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor. During the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, the bank reported an 8 per cent increase in the net profit to Rs 14,330 crore.