Scindia meets meets representatives from the airline industry, urges reasonable fare on routes

New Delhi : Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday chaired a pivotal Advisory Group meeting with key representatives from the airline industry to address critical issues concerning performance and services provided to customers.

The primary focus of the meeting was on improving On-Time Performance (OTP) for each airline.

Scindia directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to reassess technical specifications at VFR-equipped (Visual Flight Rules) airports, aiming to augment the OTP of airlines and ensure a more efficient travel experience for passengers.

In addition to scrutinising OTP, the Minister delved into the self-monitoring mechanism related to airfares implemented by each airline. Emphasising the need for fair pricing, he urged airlines to maintain reasonable fares on specific routes.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Tariff Monitoring Unit has been also tasked with regularly monitoring airfares on randomly selected routes to ensure compliance," an official said.

With a vision to enhance connectivity between tier 2 and tier 3 cities and international destinations, Scindia called upon airlines to submit individual aircraft induction and deployment plans for the next six months. He stressed the importance of prioritising point-to-point direct connectivity and encouraged airlines to scale up capacities, utilising both wide-body and narrow-body-long-range aircraft.

Scindia also met the Advisory Group of Aerospace Manufacturers and MROs "and deliberated upon taxation, as well as regulatory issues impacting the growth of the sectors".

"...Also, advised aerospace manufacturers to present a collaborative plan outlining their requirements from each department of GOI, in order to help them expand their supply chains in India," he wrote on X.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen Dr. V. K. Singh (retd), Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials from the Ministry also participated in the meeting.