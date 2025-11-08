Live
- Indian Hockey celebrates centenary with Olympics’ legends
- Pukhraj claims maiden pro title
- Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa shines as India beat Pak by 2 runs in rain-hit game
- Erigaisi draws first blood against Vokhidov; Gukesh held
- Nandita Das enjoys a nostalgic return to her alma mater on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary
- Lisa Mishra returns to stage after 15 years with ‘A Perfect Time To Panic’
- Kalyani Priyadarshan on love finding its way in a sea of faces
- When little joints hurt: Recognising and managing arthritis in children
- Today is National STEM/STEAM Day: The magic of STEAM in shaping tomorrow’s innovators
- Students showcase innovations at art & technology exhibition
Sebi to revisit short selling, SLB rules in major market review
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi will soon set up a working group to undertake a comprehensive review of short selling and the Securities Lending and...
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi will soon set up a working group to undertake a comprehensive review of short selling and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) frameworks, its Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.
The framework for short selling, introduced in 2007, has largely remained unchanged since its inception. Similarly, the SLB mechanism, rolled out in 2008 and modified a few times since, continues to be underdeveloped compared to global markets, highlighting the need for a thorough reassessment.
Explaining the move, Pandey said, “we will soon form a working group to comprehensively review short selling and the SLB frameworks,” while speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit. Under the SLB mechanism, investors or institutions holding shares in their demat accounts can lend them to other market participants for a fee.
The transaction is executed through the stock exchange platform, with the clearing corporation providing a counter-guarantee to ensure smooth and secure settlement.