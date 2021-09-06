September 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity markets continued their winning race for the third day in a row on Monday, September 6, 2021, amid a firm global market. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 58,296.91. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.20 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 17,377.80. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Wipro 687.5 4.95 656.65 688.7 656.65 HCL Technologies 1206 2.66 1175 1210.1 1174 Infosys 1731.2 1.8 1705.15 1732 1699.35 Reliance 2429 1.7 2413 2480 2412 Hindalco 468.8 1.63 466.95 475 461.7 Tech Mahindra 1463 1.46 1448 1467.9 1436.1 Grasim 1530.5 1.33 1512 1567 1512 Eicher Motors 2838 1.26 2802.6 2888 2802.6 Cipla 950.55 1 945.85 958 942.65 M&M 756.15 0.83 753 759.8 747.05

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low IOC 111.35 -1.55 113.75 113.8 111.25 IndusInd Bank 991.8 -1.19 1006 1008.3 991 ONGC 121.65 -1.18 123.8 124.35 121.15 Britannia 4080.05 -1.07 4144.4 4149.3 4061 Kotak Bank 1775 -0.94 1808 1808 1770 Sun Pharma 783.3 -0.77 789.4 793.1 779.75 ITC 209.05 -0.74 211 211.2 209.05 JSW Steel 686 -0.71 697 697 681.6 HDFC Bank 1565 -0.7 1579.95 1580.95 1561.95 Power Grid 174.35 -0.68 175.7 176.35 173



