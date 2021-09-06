September 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 58,296.91.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 54.20 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 17,377.80.
Equity markets continued their winning race for the third day in a row on Monday, September 6, 2021, amid a firm global market. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.96 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 58,296.91. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.20 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 17,377.80. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Wipro
|687.5
|4.95
|656.65
|688.7
|656.65
|HCL Technologies
|1206
|2.66
|1175
|1210.1
|1174
|Infosys
|1731.2
|1.8
|1705.15
|1732
|1699.35
|Reliance
|2429
|1.7
|2413
|2480
|2412
|Hindalco
|468.8
|1.63
|466.95
|475
|461.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1463
|1.46
|1448
|1467.9
|1436.1
|Grasim
|1530.5
|1.33
|1512
|1567
|1512
|Eicher Motors
|2838
|1.26
|2802.6
|2888
|2802.6
|Cipla
|950.55
|1
|945.85
|958
|942.65
|M&M
|756.15
|0.83
|753
|759.8
|747.05
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IOC
|111.35
|-1.55
|113.75
|113.8
|111.25
|IndusInd Bank
|991.8
|-1.19
|1006
|1008.3
|991
|ONGC
|121.65
|-1.18
|123.8
|124.35
|121.15
|Britannia
|4080.05
|-1.07
|4144.4
|4149.3
|4061
|Kotak Bank
|1775
|-0.94
|1808
|1808
|1770
|Sun Pharma
|783.3
|-0.77
|789.4
|793.1
|779.75
|ITC
|209.05
|-0.74
|211
|211.2
|209.05
|JSW Steel
|686
|-0.71
|697
|697
|681.6
|HDFC Bank
|1565
|-0.7
|1579.95
|1580.95
|1561.95
|Power Grid
|174.35
|-0.68
|175.7
|176.35
|173
