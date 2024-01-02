Servotech to establish EV Charging R&D Lab and Centre of Excellence for Students & EV Charging Station at LLOYD Campus, signs MoU

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems Ltd., India’s leading EV charger manufacturer has signed an MoU with the Lloyd Institute of Engineering and Technology to promote research, education, training, FDPs, and innovation in EV technology and charging infrastructure by establishing an exclusive research and development lab and centre of excellence on EV charging technology and infrastructure. Servotech extends internship and job opportunities to trainees from the centre of excellence, fostering practical experience and industry exposure.

Lastly, the company plans to set up and commission a charging station equipped with a 14 kW EV Charger, suitable for 2, 3&4 wheelers, within Lloyd’s premises. Accessible to students and faculty of the institute, it will offer free charging. The charging station will also extend its services to the general public and students from nearby institutes. This inclusive approach cultivates communal advantage and these initiatives ultimately expedite the widespread adoption of EVs.

The R&D centre aims to foster innovation, create awareness, sensitize individuals, and upskill students as per industry needs, furthering research in EV technology and charging. Additionally, it will offer training, organize seminars and workshops, across various forums to share knowledge and insights. By extending internship and job opportunities, Servotech creates a symbiotic relationship between education and industry innovation. The establishment of an EV charging station showcases real-world application and accessibility of EV charging infrastructure, bringing India closer to its dream of being an EV-powered nation.

ArunHanda, Chief Technical Officer, Servotech Power Systems, expressed, “By leveraging the expertise of Servotech and the academic excellence of the Lloyd Institute, the R&D centre will become a catalyst for ground breaking technological advancements in the rapidly evolving field of EVs. We look forward to creating a collaborative ecosystem that benefits students, faculty, and industry professionals alike. The R&D centre equipped with cutting-edge facilities is all set to support advanced research projects, testing, and development of EV charging technologies. As the demand for electric vehicles surges globally, the centre is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility, empowering individuals with the expertise needed to drive impactful change in the automotive landscape”

Manohar Thairani, President, Lloyd Institute of Engineering and Technology commented “This MoU represents Industry-Academia collaboration to skill the fresh talent in the area of EV. LIET focuses on skill-based education and has established centres in emerging areas such as EV, Li-ion Batteries, and Drone technology. This collaboration with Servotech Power Systems will give real exposure and develop an understanding of the students of the Institute and the nearby region in the EV sector. Additionally, the centre will act as a hub to cater to the multiple needs of e-mobility along with extending the trained manpower required for Aviation and other Industries. Overall, this step will bring our country closer to its dream of being an EV-powered and mission Viksit Bharat”.



















