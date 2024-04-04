Live
Several stocks under NSE lens for significant spurt in price, volume
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarifications from several companies following a spurt in the prices and volumes of their scrips.
“Significant increase in volume has been observed in Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited. To ensure that the investors have the latest relevant information about the company and to inform the marketplace so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, the Exchange has written to the company," the NSE said.
The NSE also sought similar replies from other companies due to a spurt in their volumes, including Astra Zeneca Pharma India, Elgi Equipments, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Jubilant Pharmova, Shipping Corporation of India, and Unitech.
The NSE has also sought a reply from the Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Netwrok Limited for significant price movement.
“Significant movement in price has been observed in Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited. The Exchange has written to the company, and a response is awaited," the NSE said.