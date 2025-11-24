Shriram Finance Strengthens Credit Access for MSMEs Across Telangana’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Markets

Bengaluru : India’s MSME financing market in Telangana is witnessing strong momentum, driven by growing entrepreneurial activity, increasing access to credit, and the expansion of micro, small, and medium enterprises across tier-2 and tier-3 towns. With rising business ambitions and the need for structured financing, MSMEs are rapidly leveraging digital lending solutions to grow their operations.

Shriram Finance’s MSME financing portfolio in Telangana has crossed ₹5,640 crores as of September 2025, while the MSME segment's all-India Assets Under Management (AUM) for Q2 FY26 totals ₹40,635 crores. Telangana’s MSME growth is being driven by a surge in entrepreneurial activity across Hyderabad and tier-2 towns, alongside rapid adoption of digital credit solutions.

Mr. K. Srinivas, Joint Managing Director, said, “Rising demand for credit among MSMEs, supported by digital-first lending and vernacular-friendly platforms, has created a strong growth runway. Our focus is to expand into underserved markets with tailored solutions that make financing simpler, faster, and more inclusive.”

Looking ahead, Shriram Finance plans to enhance its reach across Telangana by launching innovative, tailored MSME financing products, particularly for micro and small enterprises. The company is leveraging digital self-service platforms powered by smart intelligence to simplify loan applications and approvals, focus on tier-2 and rural penetration, offer flexible repayment solutions, and use data-driven credit assessment to speed approvals. Through these efforts, Shriram Finance aims to consolidate its leadership in MSME financing while supporting business growth, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion across Telangana.