Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj Launches Chetak C25 at Begumpet Showroom
Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj, a prominent name in the automotive industry, proudly unveiled the highly anticipated Chetak C25 at its Begumpet Chetak CEC Showroom, Below Rasoolpura Metro Station. Pleased to launch event was graced by Honourable Mr.P.Saidulu Garu Inspector of Police, alongside esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Praveen Paradesi Area Sales Manager And N Raghuvamsidhar Reddy Area Service Manager from the Chetak Division, & Mr. K V Babul Reddy, Chairman of Siddi Vinayaka Group.The Chetak C25 represents a leap forward in electric mobility, blending robust design with cutting-edge technology to redefine the urban commuting experience. Boasting a sturdy metal body and a long range of IDC 113 km (ARAI-certified), this model is tailored to meet the diverse needs of today's riders."We are thrilled to introduce the Chetak C25 to our beloved customers," stated Mr. K V Babul Reddy, Chairman of Siddi Vinayaka Group. This launch is our commitment to offering superior quality and innovation in electric scooters, enhancing accessibility and sustainability in urban transportation to our customers."The event highlighted the Chetak C25 features, including a Coloured TFT Console with LCD SCREEN, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, and the optional Tec Pac upgrade, Reverse Mode, Real time stats, Notification alerts and Music control with Priced at ₹ 87,100 (ex-showroom Telangana as on today).Following its launch, the Chetak C25 is now available for booking at Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj's Begumpet showroom and other Showrooms at Kachiguda, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Sainipuri, Nagaram, Siddipet and Medak . Customers are encouraged to visit the showrooms for good experience, test rides, and bookings.
Next Story