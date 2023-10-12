Singapore Airlines to operate more flights

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, on Wednesday said it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on October 29, 2023. To mark the occasion, the airline announced an increase in Hyderabad to Singapore flights from seven-times to 12, in a week. With the increase in A350 operation, a wide body aircraft, SIA looks towards an opportunity to cater to higher number of cargo consignments of pharmaceutical products and consumables.



From October 29, SIA will be taking over daily services of Scoot, a Singaporean low-cost airline and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. Scoot, will no longer operate from Hyderabad, however it will have 44-weekly flights to and fro from six other Indian cities.

On the restructuring, Sy Yen Chen, General Manager-India, Singapore Airlines, said: “We are pleased to announce that starting October 29, new five-times weekly morning services will offer more connectivity options for passengers travelling from Hyderabad to and beyond Singapore. The two daily night service will be operated by SIA’s Airbus A350 at 8 pm and 11.10 pm.”

Chen further said that post covid, SIA witnessed 100 per cent recovery in business from India and, Hyderabad, as against other countries. ‘From this city, we get to see a combination of business and leisure travellers. The business travellers are mostly from corporate companies operating in the sectors of pharma, IT, banking, shipping and heavy machinery.