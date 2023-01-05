Skoda records 86% growth in 2022

Hyderabad: Backed by the strong sales performance of its five Group brands and the resounding success of its Made-in-India models, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) clocked exceptional growth with 1,01,270 units sold this year, while exports stood at 33,397 units. Sales were up 86 per cent year-on-year as compared to 2021. Continuing with its aggressive product offensive, the Group introduced over 20 model updates through the year across its five brands - Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, SAVWIPL said: "The last twelve months have been quite rewarding. For VW and Skoda, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete India 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth. Audi showcased solid performance in volume. Our Sports and Super-sports car brands – Porsche and Lamborghini are scaling new heights, with an exciting portfolio of unique vehicles, thrilling experiences and exhilarated customers all over India."

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO, SAVWIPL, said: "We have much to be proud of in 2022. The significant growth across our Brands, robust demand and record-breaking sales are a testimony to the success story we have been scripting. While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimize the impact of these."