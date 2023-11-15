Sky One acquires Fly Oya

New Delhi: Sky One has signed MoU to acquire Libyan Airline Fly Oya at Dubai airshow, an airline official said on Tuesday.Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman, Sky One, expressed his excitement about the new acquisition and said: “Fly Oya is a significant property with sizeable assets that we have acquired.”



“Additionally, the airline has demonstrated its commitment to safety, integrity, and teamwork: values that align perfectly with the core principles of Sky One. This acquisition will contribute to our vision of continuous quality improvement and the highest customer satisfaction,” he said.

“We are thrilled to join hands with Sky One, a well-established and highly respected leader in the aviation industry. This partnership opens many new opportunities and possibilities for us.Together, we aim to enhance our services and continue providing exceptional experiences to our passengers.