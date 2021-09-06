Sumanth Reddy Arani appointed IIRE chief

Hyderabad: Sumanth Reddy Arani, former president of National Association of Realtors-India (NAR India) and former two-time president of Hyderabad Realtors Association (HRA), has been appointed the Managing Director of Delhi-based India Institute of Real Estate (IIRE).

"Ravi Varma, Chairman, IIRE has informed that Sumanth Reddy Arani is appointed as the new Managing Director of India Institute of Real Estate (IIRE) hereon by the IIRE Board," said IIRE in a statement. Sumanth Reddy who has nearly two decades of experience in real estate development, marketing and sales, was the NAR India president for 2019-2021. During his tenure, he organised 11th NAR India Annual Convention in Hyderabad on a massive scale. NAR India, the apex body of real estate professionals, has 46 member-associations spread across the country. It has over 50,000 members. An alumnus of Jamshedpur-based Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Sumanth Reddy is presently the Treasurer of Naredco, Telangana.

"It is a great honour to be appointed as the Managing Director of IIRE which will focus on imparting quality training to all the real estate stakeholders. I am confident that the institute will emerge as a game changer for the country's real estate sector," said Sumanth Reddy.