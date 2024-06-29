  • Menu
Swaraj unveils tractors suited for puddling in AP, TG

Hyderabad: Swaraj Tractors, a unit of the Mahindra Group, has launched its comprehensive range of puddling solutions, specifically designed to meet the unique challenges of wetland farming in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Featuring advanced capabilities, Swaraj's models—Swaraj 843 XM, 742 XT, 744 FE and Swaraj 855 FE ensure enhanced efficiency, control, and ease of operation, making them the ideal choice for farmers engaged in puddling activities and efficient paddy cultivation, a company media release says.

These tractors come with a 4-wheel drive option, providing superior traction in wet and muddy conditions, ensuring seamless operation and reducing slippage. Additionally, the Independent Power Take-Off (IPTO) feature offers full control over PTO-operated implements, enhancing performance and reliability.

