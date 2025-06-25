Live
Swiggy Food on Train Emerges as the Go-To Travel Companion for Students This Summer
- Students chose from comfort to healthy food
- Nagpur station emerges as the top favorite
- From morning craving to post dinner munchies- customers choose from a host of options
Swiggy Limited, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, announced that Food on Train is becoming the go-to travel companion for students across India this summer holiday season. From bulk orders that could feed a large group in a train coach to diverse cuisines that go well beyond the usual railway fare, students are using Swiggy to make their journeys more delicious, and more memorable.
Here are some interesting trends:
A Hungry Crowd with Big Appetite
Students accounted for 1 in 3 of all Food on Train explorers in May 2025. The range of food items ordered includes comforting Biryani; Continental and Italian picks like Burgers, Paneer Tikka Quesadilla, Spaghetti Aglio Olio; Arabic and Mediterranean food, Vegan food, and Seafood delicacies like King Fish Tawa Fry and Chicken Kasha Bhuna.
Healthier Choices Meet Comfort Food
This summer, students using Swiggy’s Food on Train service are mixing smart choices with serious cravings. The Health-conscious are picking The Good Bowl and Lunchbox for wholesome bowls and homestyle meals.
The ones craving comfort food are picking food items from McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, and their other trusted go-tos — familiar, fast, and always reliable. For variety lovers, Haldiram’s is the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
When One Student Orders for Everyone
In a standout example of train camaraderie, a single student at Bhopal Junction placed an order for 30 thalis on the Gondwana Superfast Express, spending ₹6,070 to not order a meal but cater to the entire gang travelling together. And that’s just one order among many.
Nagpur Station is the Favorite
Nagpur is strategically located at the geographical center of India and a majority of long-distance student train journeys, to/ from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, often pass through or halt here. Nagpur emerged as the preferred location for students to order delicious, fresh food from Swiggy and get it delivered to their seat before the train sped off to the next destination.
Engineering Colleges Lead the Way
Engineering students topped the list, accounting for nearly 70% of all student orders on food on trains. The key institutions included IIT Kharagpur, IIT BHU Varanasi, and Vellore Institute of Technology.
Pay-Later Options Gives Students Freedom to Feast
A number of student orders opted for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) to stretch their pocket money a bit further, and this number jumped when other credit options were included. Instant gratification never tasted better!
Morning cravings to post dinner munchies
Students don’t follow the clock when ordering on trains. Whether it’s a 7 AM breakfast or a 9:45 PM dinner followed by a dessert at 11 PM, students placed multiple back-to-back orders. About 1 in 5 students placed at least two orders on the same journey, often dinner at one station, followed by dessert at the next.
Commenting on the initiative, Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said, “Students are really loving Swiggy's Food on Train service! They're ordering everything from different cuisines to late-night snacks, and even big group meals. This huge demand from students is inspiring Swiggy to keep improving the onboard dining experience and focus on delivering the meals students want, whenever and wherever they are on their journey.”
Swiggy’s partnership with IRCTC and its expansion to 100+ stations across India reflects its commitment to making train travel more enjoyable and seamless. With assured seat deliveries, cutlery, and a diverse menu spanning over thousands of brands, Swiggy Food on Train is transforming journeys into memorable food experiences, one order at a time.
To order food on the train, follow the link- https://www.swiggy.com/