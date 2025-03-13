Swiss firm Tenthpin unveils AI Labs in Hyd

Hyderabad: Switzerland-based Tenthpin Management Consultants, a global consultant and technology advisory for Life Sciences companies, on Wednesday officially launched Tenthpin AI Labs (TAIL), at its largest global delivery Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the city.

“We realised that besides Bangalore and Pune, the largest congregation of talent is available in Hyderabad. Moreover, the city is also the biggest hub of pharma companies, Genome Valley, API manufacturers, and others. Our presence in this city gives us the opportunity to work closely with the industry. That is the reason behind opening our largest centre in Hyderabad,” Partner and Managing Director of Tenthpin India, Raghuram Janapareddy said.

The company earlier had a team of five to six professionals working from this city, over the last two years. With the new global delivery Centre of Excellence and its first physical Artificial Intelligence Lab, here, the Company plans to strengthen its team. Tenthpin has now employed 40 professionals. Over the next one year, additional 60 employees will be hired.

The talent pool here works as consultants, project managers/programme managers, and co-innovators for product development. The hiring will take place in skill sets of cloud computing and cloud infrastructure, in various software development tools, UI and UX. Janapareddy informed that its total headcount in India will reach 200, of which 10 per cent of the talent infused will be fresh graduates and women with biotechnology and computer skill sets.

The company opened its first delivery centre in Bangalore in 2021, later expanded its footprint with second centre of excellence in Pune. Currently, Tenthpin has over 120 employees working from its three locations and remotely in India. The Switzerland-headquartered company has a total headcount of about 500 employees from its global offices in Japan, the US, UK, Portugal, Poland, Germany, and others.