Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Invites Applications for Undergraduate Programmes Through Entrance Test: SET 2025 & SITEEE 2025

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), a globally acclaimed institution for academic excellence, is inviting applications for its undergraduate programmes through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2025. Applicants can submit their applications through the official portal by April 12, 2025. With the added flexibility of two attempts, candidates can improve their performance by considering the best score. The entrance tests are scheduled for May 5 2025, and May 11 2025, with results to be announced on May 22, 2025.

The SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test) and SITEEE (Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam) are one-hour computer-based entrance tests designed to assess students' aptitude for various disciplines. Candidates are allowed two attempts for each test, conducted across 80 cities in India, ensuring wide accessibility.

The SET evaluates candidates on General English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Analytical and Logical Reasoning, offering a fair and holistic assessment. Meanwhile, the SITEEE, tailored for engineering aspirants, tests their proficiency in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Both tests feature 60 objective questions spread across three to four sections, with no negative marking, encouraging students to answer all questions confidently. These thoughtfully structured tests provide candidates with a comprehensive and stress-free evaluation experience.

Eligibility Criteria:

For SET 2025, applicants must have completed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). Students who wish to opt for Honours with Research must earn a 7.5 CGPA and above at the end of the Semester-6. Eligibility Criteria for the Multiple entries would be as per University's Lateral Entry Rules for FYUG Programmes.

For SITEEE 2025, candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of Chemistry/ Computer Science/Electronics/ Information Technology/Biology/Informatics Practices/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational subject/ Agriculture/Engineering Graphics/Business Studies /Entrepreneurship. A minimum of 45% marks (40% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) is required. Or Passed D.Voc. Stream in the same or allied sector. (The University will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing, etc., for the students coming from diverse backgrounds to prepare Level playing field and desired learning outcomes of the programme).

Registration Process:

To register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) or SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2025, applicants must complete the online registration process by April 12, 2025, via www.set-test.org. A non-refundable fee of INR 2250 per test and INR 1000 per programme is applicable. Payment can be made online or through a Demand Draft in favor of "Symbiosis Test Secretariat." Admit cards will be available for download starting April 25, 2025, for Test 01 and April 30, 2025, for Test 02. For additional details, applicants can visit the registration link.

Join a Global Community of Changemakers

The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) and Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) open doors to prestigious undergraduate and engineering programs at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU).

SET serves as your gateway to 11 undergraduate institutes across diverse fields, including Management, Mass Communication, Economics, Applied Statistics & Data Science, Information Technology, Sport & Exercise Science, Computer Applications, and Liberal Arts, offered at SIU's campuses in Pune, Noida, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

SITEEE provides access to specialized engineering programs across cutting-edge disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science, Robotics & Automation, Electronics & Telecommunication, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering. Both tests are conducted online, ensuring accessibility and flexibility, and serve as the first step toward a transformative academic journey at Symbiosis Institute of Technology, with campuses in Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

For more information, visit - https://www.set-test.org/