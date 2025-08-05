Tata AutoComp and Ichikoh to Form JV for Automotive Lighting in India

Pune, 5 August 2025: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (Tata AutoComp), a leading Indian auto-component manufacturer, has announced plans to partner with Japan’s Ichikoh Industries Limited in a joint venture aimed at the automotive lighting market in India.

The proposed partnership involves the acquisition of Valeo’s lighting business in India—Valeo Lighting Systems (VLS), currently operated under Valeo India Private Limited. The acquisition will be executed through a newly formed 50:50 joint venture company (JVC) between Tata AutoComp and Ichikoh Industries. Ichikoh is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is 61.2% owned by global automotive supplier Valeo.

The definitive agreements for the formation of the JVC and the acquisition of the VLS business are currently being finalised and will remain subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

*Strategic Partnership for Indian OEMs*

Mr Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman of Tata AutoComp, commented:

“This joint venture marks another significant step in Tata AutoComp’s commitment to bringing advanced and contemporary technologies to Indian automotive OEMs. We are delighted to partner with Ichikoh and the Valeo Group, combining their lighting expertise with our market reach to deliver innovative lighting solutions.”

Mr Manoj Kolhatkar, Managing Director and CEO of Tata AutoComp, added:

“The JV will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive sector and enable us to serve a wider range of OEMs. It reflects Tata AutoComp’s ongoing journey to offer a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge auto-component products.”

Mr Christophe Vilatte, Representative Director, President, and CEO of Ichikoh, said:

“Backed by over 120 years of technological excellence, Ichikoh is proud to collaborate with Tata AutoComp, a respected name in the Indian automotive industry. Our combined strengths will allow us to meet the growing demand for advanced lighting solutions in India’s rapidly expanding automotive market.”

*About the Companies*

*Ichikoh Industries Limited* is a major Japanese supplier of automotive lighting, with global clientele and a turnover of JPY 124 billion in FY2024. The company is majority-owned by Valeo, a leading French automotive supplier.

*Tata AutoComp Systems Limited*, established in 1995 and part of the Tata Group, serves global OEMs across a wide range of vehicle categories. With over 20,000 employees and 68 manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates 20 business units, including ten joint ventures with global partners.

This joint venture is expected to bolster India’s domestic automotive lighting capabilities and support the industry's transition towards more advanced and efficient technologies.