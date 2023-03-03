Telangana a key market: Bacardi

Hyderabad: Beverage maker, Bacardi India Private Limited said it has forayed into the India-made whisky segment with its new product, Legacy, made using Indian grains. To announce its launch in the markets of Telangana, the company held a tasting session in the city for key influencers.

Legacy was introduced in November 2022 and presently is available across three States of India, including Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The company said it sees India as one of the fastest growing markets for Bacardi globally as consumers are showing a preference for different types of whiskies, including local whisky, the consumption for which continues to be the highest in India.

"With Telangana being a key market for us, we are extremely thrilled to bring this exciting innovation to the City of Nizams. We plan to introduce Legacy across other cities in India as well and drive new localised innovations based on the Indian consumer palate. We look forward to expanding and diversifying our portfolio in the brown spirits segment over the coming years as well," Marketing Director of Bacardi India, Zeenah Vilcassim said. Legacy is a blend that combines Indian and Scottish malts with Indian grains.