The Indian brand ‘Go Planet-D by Debongo’ to be the world’s first 100% sustainable and circular footwear brand

Go Planet-D by Debongo being the world’s first 100% sustainable and circular footwear brand is a noteworthy achievement for all Indian businesses.

An Indian brand rising up to be the world’s first 100% sustainable and circular footwear brand showcases the resurgence of a new India in the global perspective. Indian brands like Go Planet-D by Debongo striving to be the numero uno on the world stage is the new energy that the new India is driving on.

Go Planet-D by Debongo has adopted a Sustainable and circular business model to ensure reduced environmental impact and promote eco-friendly practices in the footwear industry.

In business and policy, sustainability aims to prevent the depletion of natural resources and circular economy is a model that keeps materials in circulation, rather than throwing them away as waste. It is based on the idea that products and materials can be reused, refurbished or recycled.

Go Planet-D by Debongo will also be the first footwear to be 100% recycled and reused. Therefore, the product will be made of 100% recyclable materials including all the components that go into it.

Go Planet-D by Debongo uses a unique model using the new business mantra: Resell. Recycle.

Renew. The world’s first 100% sustainable and circular footwear brand will be the first Indian footwear brand that can be resold for a price. For the first time in India, a used footwear will have a resale value.

The process goes like this: once the footwear wears out after years of use, the user can resell the used footwear back to the company for a fixed price. The used footwear will be collected back by the company through a courier arrangement. 100% of the used footwear collected like this will be

recycled and the recycled material will be renewed into a fresh product and the cycle will be

repeated so that no waste is generated. This regenerative system will also make Go Planet-D by Debongo the world’s first Zero-Wastage footwear brand and the patent is pending with the registry.

Go Planet-D by Debongo will also be an inclusive sustainable brand for the masses at a later stage. Usually, the sustainable brands are priced high and it never transforms into a democratic brand.

Going forward, Go Planet-D by Debongo will have an affordable pricing model so that sustainability becomes a movement for people from all walks of life irrespective of the social classes, unlike most of the sustainability focused products that have become fancy ideas promoted and used only by the upper class of the society. Thus, Go Planet-D by Debongo will also be the first sustainable brand idea that promotes equality and equal opportunity for using sustainable footwear irrespective of the social classes.

The concept of Go Planet-D by Debongo was conceived and developed by VKC Razak, the Managing Director of India’s VKC from his experience of over three decades in the footwear industry serving the common man with a mission of long-lasting footwear at honest prices.