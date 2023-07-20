TiE Hyd to leverage its global network for local startups

The Hyderabad Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a globally recognised network of over 150 successful Charter Members, has a strong track record of impacting more than 1,100 startups and engaging over 6,400 students annually.

Rashida Adenwala, the first woman President of TiE Hyderabad Chapter, tells The Hans India about the various activities of this non-profit organisation in promoting entrepreneurship in the city and across the globe.

How has TiE Hyderabad impacted startups and students in the region? Can you provide some specific examples or success stories?



TiE Hyderabad has played a significant role in supporting startups and students in the region. Through our mentoring programmes, we provide guidance and practical solutions to startup founders, helping them navigate challenges and scale their businesses.

TiE’s initiatives like TiE Grad,TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE), TiE Women and TiE Nurture focus on nurturing entrepreneurship among enthusiasts, providing them with resources, mentorship, and opportunities to develop their business ideas.

What are the key themes or programmes that TiE Hyderabad focuses on? How do these programmes encourage and nurture next-generation entrepreneurs?

TiE Hyderabad focuses on various themes and programmes to encourage and nurture next-generation entrepreneurs.

These may include open mic events, entrepreneurial development programmes, TiE Women initiatives, cohorts for networking and peer learning, and partnerships with universities to foster entrepreneurship among students.

These programmes aim to provide educational resources, networking opportunities, mentorship, and exposure to relevant industry experts.

Could you tell us more about the role of TiE Hyderabad in handholding startups and enterprises to the next level of growth? How does the organisation provide mentoring, education, funding and customer connections?

TiE Hyderabad provides support to startups and enterprises through mentoring, education, funding, and customer connections. The organisation connects entrepreneurs with experienced mentors who offer guidance and expertise.

TiE also conducts educational programmes and workshops to enhance the skills and knowledge of entrepreneurs. In terms of funding, TiE India Angels and other investor networks associated with TiE can provide funding opportunities for startups.

Additionally, TiE’s networking events and conferences facilitate connections with potential customers, partners and investors.

As the president of TiE Hyderabad, what is your vision for the organisation’s future? Are there any specific initiatives or goals you plan to prioritise?

The uniqueness of TiE is that it is a global organisation having 57 chapters across 14 countries and 3,000 plus accomplished entrepreneurs as charter members. My vision is to leverage this wealth of global network for our startups through cross chapter collaborations as well as through collaborations with various local eco system players.

We have signed MoU’s with World Trade Centre-Shamshabad, T-Hub, HYSEA, India Startup Foundation, National Centre for Additive Manufacturing, TiE-Rajasthan and corporates with an objective to facilitate each others’ strengths to foster entrepreneurship.

Are there any notable success stories of entrepreneurs who started their journey with TiE and have now become charter members giving back to the community?

There are many success stories of entrepreneurs who started their journey as a budding startup and have since then scaled and grown and have become charter members. Several startups have received mentoring, funding and investor connections through TiE’s platform. They are now integral part of this ecosystem as charter members. They actively engage and give it back to the community in their own capacity through the pillars of TiE.

In your opinion, what are the key challenges and opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs? How is TiE addressing these challenges and leveraging the opportunities to enable the next generation of entrepreneurs?

The key challenges for the next generation of entrepreneurs may include access to capital, market competition, talent acquisition, regulatory hurdles and adapting to rapidly changing technologies. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and disruption.

TiE addresses these challenges by providing mentoring, educational resources, access to funding networks, and networking opportunities.

TiE also encourages entrepreneurs to embrace emerging technologies, build sustainable business models, and stay updated with industry trends.