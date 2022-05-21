Titan opens 14 new outlets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Titan Company Limited announced a grand launch of multiple brand outlets across Hyderabad on 19th and 20th May 2022. The expansive 14 brand outlets across jewellery, watches, eye care and ethnic wear were inaugurated by C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited.

C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited, said: "we are thrilled to announce the first ever launch of 14 brand outlets in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the fact that Hyderabad is a very significant market for us. While we have big expansion plans in Hyderabad across all categories and verticals, our continued efforts to provide the world class retail shopping experience and offerings to our esteemed customers will serve as a key differentiator. The new large format stores cater to a wide range of products with superlative designs for varied occasions to suit diverse tastes and preferences of customers."

The retail outlets, upgraded with Covid-19 Safety Protocol as per new guidelines, are spanned at prominent locations in Hyderabad such as Kondapur (Taneira), Attapur (Tanishq), Secunderabad (Titan World & Helios), Himayatnagar (Titan World, Helios & Mia), Punjagutta (Titan Eye+ and Mia), Dilshuknagar (Tanishq, Titan Eye+, Mia, Titan World, Helios) and Inorbit (Titan World and Helios).