Truflo by Hindware Promotes Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Ganesha for Distributors and Dealers
Truflo by Hindware, the fastest-growing plastic pipes & fittings company in India is promoting a greener Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year. The company is distributing eco-friendly Ganesha idols made from green clay embedded with seeds. After immersion in a pot of water, these idols will have the potential to sprout into a new plant, symbolizing hope and a renewed connection with nature.
"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do,” said Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, Truflo by Hindware. “We are committed to developing innovative and eco-friendly solutions, and this initiative reflects that commitment. We are committed to making our festivals and festivities more eco-friendly. By replacing traditional plaster-of-Paris idols with these seed-embedded Ganeshas, we hope to encourage our dealer network and their customers to embrace a more sustainable way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.”
This initiative aligns perfectly with Truflo by Hindware's dedication to environmental responsibility. The company's platinum-rated IGBC building showcases its commitment to sustainable practices across solar energy use, water conservation, and waste management amongst others. Additionally, Truflo's products are designed with sustainability in mind, as evidenced by the GreenPro Ecolabel certification.
Truflo by Hindware has further solidified its position as a sustainability leader by achieving the prestigious triple accreditation: The GreenPro Ecolabel, Green Factory Platinum, and GreenCo Platinum. These accolades recognize the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices across its operations and products.
In a bid to further reduce environmental impact, Truflo by Hindware has distributed over 2,000 eco-friendly Ganesha idols to its dealers and distributors across India using electric vehicles. This initiative is a thoughtful way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi while promoting environmental consciousness.