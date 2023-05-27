Tukkuguda - A Haven of Opportunities and Serenity

Hyderabad: Tukkuguda is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad , It falls under the Rangareddy district and is situated near the Hyderabad International Airport. Tukkuguda has witnessed significant development in recent years, with the establishment of residential colonies, commercial establishments, and educational institutions in the area. Its proximity to the airport has made it a sought-after location for real estate investment and commercial activities.

Tukkuguda offers a convenient living environment with access to various amenities and good connectivity to other parts of Hyderabad. Speaking to The Hans India, Srikanth, Ridhi Habitats, said, “As of now, the area is developing at a very rapid pace. Villas are mostly gaining traction in this area. Each villa is costing around Rs 3-4 crore, In future, we might see an exponential rise in this area as the new employment avenues are coming up in this area.”

There are several advantages of investing in real estate in Tukkuguda, Hyderabad. Some of the key advantages include:

• Proximity to the Hyderabad International Airport: Tukkuguda’s close proximity to the airport makes it an attractive location for real estate investment. It is convenient for frequent travelers and those working in or associated with the airport or aviation industry.

• Developing Infrastructure: Tukkuguda has witnessed significant infrastructure development in recent years. The area has well-planned roads, improved connectivity, and the availability of basic amenities such as schools, hospitals, shopping centers, and recreational facilities.

• Growth Potential: Tukkuguda is experiencing rapid growth and development, making it an ideal location for real estate investment. The area has witnessed the establishment of residential projects, commercial spaces, and educational institutions, indicating the potential for future appreciation of property values.

• Connectivity: Tukkuguda enjoys good connectivity to other parts of Hyderabad. It is well-connected to major road networks, making commuting to different areas of the city convenient. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) also provides easy access to various important locations.

• Employment Opportunities: The development of Tukkuguda has created employment opportunities in various sectors, including the aviation industry, hospitality, and related businesses. This makes it attractive for individuals looking for job prospects in these sectors.

• Future Growth Prospects: With ongoing infrastructure projects and planned developments in the vicinity, Tukkuguda holds the potential for future growth and appreciation in real estate values. The expansion of infrastructure and the continued development of neighboring areas can positively impact property values in the long run.