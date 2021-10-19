Two from Telugu States in IIFL self-made richest under 40

Hyderabad:Only two persons – one from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh – made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2021, a ranking of the self-made entrepreneurs with a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore, aged forty years and under from India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of September 15, 2021.

This list was released by IIFL Wealth and Hurun India on Monday. 35-year-old Sriharsha Majeti, from Vijayawada in AP, ranked 661 on the list in 2021's IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self Made Rich List, with net wealth of Rs 1,900 crore. He is the CEO and co-founder of Bundl Technologies, which is the parent company of popular online food delivery platform Swiggy.

Sriharsha is an engineering graduate in electrical and electronics and post-graduate in physics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani.

He started Swiggy in 2014, and the company began attracting external investments from 2015. Bengaluru-headquartered firm is in talks to raise another $500 million in a new round that could value it at over $10 billion.