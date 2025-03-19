Utopia Therapeutics to launch vaccine for obesity in 5-7 yrs

Our preclinical studies in animal models have demonstrated promising results in reducing obesity and fatty liver disease. This ‘Made in India, Made for Indians’ vaccine has the potential to revolutionise obesity treatment globally -- Dr Uday Saxena, co-founder, Utopia Therapeutics, tells Bizz Buzz

Hyderabad: Utopia Therapeutics, a city-based biotechnology startup, is developing vaccine for obesity. With obesity and fatty liver disease emerging as significant public health concerns in India, the company aims to provide an innovative, long-term solution to combat these metabolic disorders. The development gains further significance following the recent statement by the Prime Minister highlighting obesity and excessive oil intake as an epidemic among Indians.

The vaccine, a first-of-its-kind in the world, is designed to not only treat obesity, but also prevent its occurrence. Utopia Therapeutics is accelerating its research towards human clinical trials, and if successful, the vaccine could bring relief to millions of individuals in India and worldwide. Currently, no obesity drug has been approved in India, making this an unprecedented breakthrough in healthcare.

Dr Uday Saxena, co-founder of Utopia Therapeutics, brings over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical research, having worked with industry giants like Pfizer in the USA and serving as the Chief Scientific Officer at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. His expertise in metabolic diseases has been instrumental in the vaccine’s development. Dr Gopi Kadiyala, another co-founder, has extensive experience in launching pharmaceutical products. The discovery team also includes two young women scientists, Saranya and Beniha, who played a crucial role in conducting studies for the vaccine. Their contributions underscore the importance of women in scientific innovation.

“Our preclinical studies in animal models have demonstrated promising results in reducing obesity and fatty liver disease,” Dr Saxena said. “This ‘Made in India, Made for Indians’ vaccine has the potential to revolutionise obesity treatment globally.”