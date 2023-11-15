Live
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
- Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says
- Seethakka asks Mulugu people to give mandate for Congress
Just In
Vedanta Aluminium dispatches first supply of low-carbon aluminium in domestic market
Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said that it has dispatched its first supply of low-carbon aluminium to a company based in Telangana
New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said that it has dispatched its first supply of low-carbon aluminium to a company based in Telangana.
As part of the order, the company will supply 300 metric tonnes of Restora Billets to Global Aluminium. "Vedanta Aluminium has dispatched its first domestic supply of Restora, the nation's first-ever low-carbon 'green' aluminium, to Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd, a leading aluminium extrusion company based in Telangana," the company said in a statement.
Manufactured using renewable energy, Restora is produced with a greenhouse gas emission intensity within four tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium manufactured, which is the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as having a low carbon footprint. Restora Ultra, made with aluminium recovered from dross, a byproduct of aluminium smelting, has an even lower carbon footprint that is near zero and is amongst the lowest in the world. "We ... are committed to working with our valued customers to realise a greener future for the planet," Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said