Vistara flight diverted to Lucknow amidst Delhi airport air traffic congestion
New Delhi: A Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to escalating air traffic congestion at the Delhi airport on Monday.
The airline announced the diversion in a tweet, informing passengers that the flight is anticipated to touch down in Lucknow at 6:45 p.m.
The decision to reroute the flight comes as a proactive measure to manage the challenges posed by the air traffic situation in Delhi.
Airports often face congestion issues, leading to necessary diversions for the safety and efficiency of air travel.
“Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours,” Vistara said in a tweet.
