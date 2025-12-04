vivo launches X300 Series in India

vivo India has announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphones, the vivo X300 and X300 Pro. The X300 series combines professional-grade ZEISS optics, the all-new, intelligent OriginOS 6 out of the box, with enhanced productivity and AI features, and flagship performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500.

Crafted with precision and made in India, the series reflects vivo’s continued focus on delivering premium design, advanced imaging technology, and a seamless user experience. The two smartphones offer distinct imaging experiences. The model is tuned for natural portraits and everyday photography, while the the Pro version focuses on long-range precision with professional telephoto capabilities.

The model stands out as a compact flagship. It features a 200MP ZEISS Main Camera with vivo’s Portrait Engine, which delivers ultra-clear portrait outputs, and AI Landscape Master, designed to capture authentic skin tones and cinematic depth.