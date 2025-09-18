  • Menu
VMS TMT IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Subscription & Listing Details

VMS TMT IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Subscription & Listing Details
VMS TMT IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Subscription & Listing Details

Highlights

VMS TMT IPO 2025 opens on September 17 and closes on September 19. Check price band, lot size, subscription status, grey market price, company financials, and listing on BSE & NSE.

The VMS TMT Ltd IPO is open from September 17–19, 2025. The price is Rs 94–99 per share. The shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 24.

Subscription

The IPO is very popular. So far, it is 9 times oversubscribed. Retail investors applied 7 times, NIIs 14 times, and QIBs 7 times.

The grey market price is Rs 121, higher than the IPO price. This shows investors are willing to pay more.

IPO Details

  • Total shares: 1.5 crore (fresh issue)
  • Minimum lot: 150 shares
  • Allocation: Retail 50%, QIB 30%, NII 20%
  • Use of funds: Repay loans and for business needs

Company Growth

  • Profit FY25: Rs 154 million (FY24: Rs 134 million)
  • Rising demand for steel in India makes the company likely to grow.
