VMS TMT IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Subscription & Listing Details

The VMS TMT Ltd IPO is open from September 17–19, 2025. The price is Rs 94–99 per share. The shares will list on BSE and NSE on September 24.

Subscription

The IPO is very popular. So far, it is 9 times oversubscribed. Retail investors applied 7 times, NIIs 14 times, and QIBs 7 times.

The grey market price is Rs 121, higher than the IPO price. This shows investors are willing to pay more.

IPO Details

Total shares: 1.5 crore (fresh issue)

Minimum lot: 150 shares

Allocation: Retail 50%, QIB 30%, NII 20%

Use of funds: Repay loans and for business needs

Company Growth