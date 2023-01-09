Wealocity enters equity research

Hyderabad: Wealocity, a wealth management firm based out of Hyderabad, has celebrated Wriddhi2022, their 7th anniversary, with an achievement of reaching Rs 300-crore assets under their management (AUM), with retention of over 98 per cent across various asset classes including equity, MF, bonds and real estate. On this occasion, they also announced their new venture, Wealocity Advisors, which is exclusive and would be into equity research.

The firm deals with financial planning services along with insurance advisory, tax and ESOP consultation, will writing, estate planning, wealth management and retirement solutions for High and Ultra-high networth individuals. The firm also provides services for corporates on treasury management and employee benefits. Wealocity has a presence in Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam also while catering to clients across the globe.

Coinciding this occasion, a panel discussion on "Changing global dynamics: Challenges and Opportunities for India", was conducted, inviting Balaji Vaidyanath – Director & CEO, Nafa Asset; Suraj Nanda – Portfolio Manager, ICICI Prudential AMC; Asheesh Chanda – CEO, Kristal.AI; Thoviti Brahmachary – Head Equity Research, Wealocity. The discussion was moderated by Naresh Kumar, Co-founder of Wealocity.

In an appraisal to the attendees, most of their clients, the other co-founders, Avinash Sarda and Krishna Chaitanya have presented a detailed report on the company's progress during the last seven years.

A session explaining the importance of Will writing and Estate Planning was also conducted in the evening - "How to leave an inheritance? Not a mess!" by Deepak Jain, Director AAFM was acknowledged by the attendees as stimulating and thought provoking.