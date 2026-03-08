Why is Gold Cheaper in Dubai?

Under normal circumstances, Dubai is already one of the cheapest places to buy gold due to low taxes and the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). However, the current "discount" isn't a promotion—it’s a result of logistical paralysis.

* Supply Chain Bottleneck: As of March 6, 2026, the war has led to the partial closure of UAE airspace following Iranian missile strikes. Since gold is typically transported in the cargo holds of passenger aircraft, bullion is physically "stuck" in Dubai vaults.

* The $30 Discount: To avoid mounting storage and insurance costs for "stranded" gold, Dubai traders are offering discounts of up to $30 per ounce below the London global benchmark.

* India’s Paradox: While gold is cheaper in Dubai, it is becoming more expensive and scarce in India. Indian refineries, like MMTC-PAMP, have reported supply disruptions. Domestic prices on the MCX have recently spiked, with some experts predicting rates could hit ₹1,80,000 to ₹2,00,000 per 10 grams if the war drags on.

Future Evaluations & Predictions

The future of gold prices depends entirely on the longevity and geography of the conflict:

1. Short-Term Volatility: If the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, crude oil prices will keep pushing gold higher as an inflation hedge. J.P. Morgan analysts suggest a potential 10% risk premium jump is still on the table.

2. The "Safe Haven" Peak: If the conflict evolves into a prolonged regional war (similar to the Russia-Ukraine timeline), global gold could test $6,000 per ounce by the end of 2026.

3. India's Supply Crunch: India's January 2026 imports were high, providing a temporary buffer. However, if Dubai remains "locked" for more than 2-3 months, India will face a severe physical gold shortage, causing local premiums to skyrocket regardless of global rates.