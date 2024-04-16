Live
- Police Encounter Claims Life Of Top Naxal Leader In Chhattisgarh's Kanker District
- UPSC Civil Services Results Declared: Telugu Candidates Shine with Impressive Ranks
- Union Minister Gadkari promises speedy transformation of Nagpur
- Logistics platform ClickPost raises funds to launch AI-driven modules
- YS Jagan Receives Grand Welcome in Ganapavaram During Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra
- Dragged by weak global cues, domestic equities extend their decline
- Meta AI Chatbot Launches in India: Features, Eligibility, and Highlights
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao Promises Construction of Nayi Brahmin Community Hall in Gannavaram
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL against closure of Maulana Azad Education Foundation
- Velampalli Srinivasa Rao campaigns and Seeks Support from Singinagar Residents
Just In
Zomato introduces 'large order fleet' for gatherings of up to 50 people
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday introduced a ‘large order fleet’ to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people.
New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday introduced a ‘large order fleet’ to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people.
Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal made the announcement on the social media platform X, saying that this fleet is "designed to handle all your large orders for group, party, event, etc with ease".
"This is an all-electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people," he wrote.
Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience was not as expected by the company.
According to Goyal, these new vehicles should solve most of the problems customers face while placing large orders on the platform.
"These vehicles are still 'work in progress', and we are in the process of adding important enhancements to them -- like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control -- to ensure everything arrives just the way you like," the CEO said.
Earlier this month, Goyal said that more than 20,000 company's delivery partners across 31 cities are fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies.
"Few months back, we launched India’s first ‘Emergency Heroes’ programme to provide professional first-responder training to our delivery partners. Happy to announce that we now have 20,000+ delivery partners across 31 cities, fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies," Goyal wrote.