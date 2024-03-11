  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Chennai

Lookout circular issued against former TN cop Rajesh Das in woman harassment case

Lookout circular issued against former TN cop Rajesh Das in woman harassment case
x
Highlights

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former Director General of Police Rajesh Das, who was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police.

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former Director General of Police Rajesh Das, who was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police.

The LOC has been sent to all airports to prevent Rajesh Das from leaving the country. The sexual harassment happened when Rajesh Das and the woman SP were on security duty of then Chief Minister K. Palaniswami in February 2021.

The Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate's court had sentenced Rajesh Das to three years rigorous imprisonment in June 2023 under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harrassment of Women (Amendment) Act, 2002.

Rajesh Das moved the Madras High Court against the trial court order, but on February 12, it had refused to stay the order of the lower court. The Tamil Nadu Police had constituted a special CB-CID team to arrest him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X