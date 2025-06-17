‘8 Vasanthalu’ trailer promises a soul-stirring narrative

Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers is bringing a powerful and emotionally rich cinematic experience with 8 Vasanthalu, a concept-driven film directed by Phanindra Narsetti. The film features Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead role and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

The promotional content released so far — including glimpses, teasers, and songs — has generated a strong buzz. The theatrical trailer launched, offers a compelling glimpse into the story’s soul-stirring narrative.

The trailer opens with a dialogue that questions traditional gender roles and societal norms, immediately countered by Ananthika’s fierce rebuttal — setting the tone for a film that challenges age-old beliefs. It becomes clear that 8 Vasanthalu is not just a woman’s journey, but a stand against deep-rooted superstitions in society.

Trained in martial arts by her father, the protagonist navigates through joy, sorrow, and self-discovery. Each "Vasantham" (spring) marks a turning point in her life — from a dutiful daughter to a bold rebel who questions outdated customs. A gripping action scene in a mutton shop becomes a symbol of her fearlessness.

Phanindra Narsetti, known for his poetic storytelling, crafts an emotionally immersive experience. Vishwanath Reddy’s cinematography beautifully captures every emotion, while Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music strikes a deep chord. The production design by Aravind Mule, editing by Shashank Mali, and executive production by Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli further elevate the film.

With bold themes, memorable performances, and stunning visuals, 8 Vasanthalu is set to release in theatres on June 20.