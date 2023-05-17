Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Is Releasing In UK Too

It is all known that Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story movie turned into a massive blockbuster and now reached the second position in the highest collections list. Well, the movie was scheduled to release in the UK too on 12th May, but the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) denied to certify the movie but now after witnessing the movie's record-breaking collections, the film is all set to release in the UK. Adah and director Sudipto Sen shared this happy news through social media and expressed their happiness…

FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK 😅❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023

Along with sharing a scene from the movie, Adah also wrote, “FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show off Karna hai ! Nahi toh kya dosti”.

Even the filmmaker also shared this great news by jotting down, “Congratulations #GreatBritain . You won. Terrorism lost. Shall wait for your reaction. Oh... now British people shall watch the biggest revolution against terror... #TheKeralaStory. @adah_sharma @SiddhiIdnani”.

Speaking about the latest collection report, the movie minted Rs 9.65 crores yesterday...

According to Taran’s collection report, “#TheKeralaStory is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film of 2023… Overtakes #TJMM and #KBKJ to claim the second spot… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr, Tue 9.65 cr. Total: ₹ 156.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

Well, the movie also bagged the second position in 2023 Top 5 movies list in Bollywood…

In the trailer, the makers showcased that 32000 girls went missing from Kerala and joined the ISIS group but coming to the movie, the number decreased to 3 and several petitions were also filed against this movie in the court. But High Court denied to give a stay order on the movie as the censor board cleared it! Going with the plot, the movie showcases how a few Kerala women get converted into Muslims and then join the ISIS organisation putting their lives in danger!

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.